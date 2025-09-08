Vietnam attends 22nd ASEAN Air Chiefs Conference

The Vietnamese delegation led by Commander of the Vietnam Air Defence-Air Force Maj. Gen. Vu Hong Son (second from right) at the 22nd ASEAN Air Chiefs Conference. Photo: VNA

Commander of the Vietnam Air Defence-Air Force Maj. Gen. Vu Hong Son led a delegation to the 22nd ASEAN Air Chiefs Conference, held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 8.



With the focus on civil evacuation operations in Southeast Asia, this year’s conference not only addressed pressing contemporary issues but also reflected strategic thinking, long-term vision, and profound humanitarian values.



Son stated that Vietnam’s participation in the conference aims to reaffirm its peace and defence policies, while also demonstrating its proactiveness and responsibility in regional defence and security cooperation.



The event serves as an important forum for ASEAN air forces to enhance exchanges, mutual understanding, trust-building, and coordination, particularly in joint activities on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and civilian evacuation in emergencies among ASEAN air forces.



Vietnam’s participation in the conference marked an important step, demonstrating both the country’s responsibility to the region and its practical efforts to strengthen defence collaboration while enhancing its international standing and reputation. Vietnam first attended the ASEAN Air Chiefs Conference in 2007 and has hosted the event twice, in 2010 and 2020. Through these conferences, Vietnam has consistently made active and responsible contributions to the issues discussed.



In particular, at this year’s conference, Vietnam once again reaffirmed its role and position in ASEAN air force cooperation, expressing a clear and consistent stance on defence collaboration for peace, stability, respect for international law, and the promotion of humanitarian values. Vietnam emphasised the need for effective coordination mechanisms and close linkages in disaster relief, citizen evacuation, and responses to non-traditional security challenges, Son added.



On the sidelines of the conference, the Vietnamese delegation held meetings with ASEAN air force commanders to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation. At the same time, the delegation took the opportunity to highlight the image and international prestige of the Vietnam People’s Army, particularly the Air Defence-Air Force, as a professional and responsible force committed to regional security and safety.



The ASEAN Air Chiefs Conference, first convened in 2004 in Thailand, is held annually on a rotational basis among the 10 ASEAN member states./.