Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin awarded second-class Labour Order

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyen Phi Long presents the order to the VAVA. Photo: VNA

The Vietnam Association for Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin (VAVA) was awarded the second-class Labour Order by the State President at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 4, in recognition of its contributions to supporting victims of Agent Orange/dioxin and protecting their legitimate rights and interests.

The event was organised to mark the 65th anniversary of the Agent Orange disaster in Vietnam (August 10, 1961–2026) and in response to the Day for Victims of Agent Orange (August 10).

Addressing the ceremony, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Nguyen Phi Long said that 65 years on, the devastating legacy of Agent Orange continues to affect millions of Vietnamese, with many families suffering health impacts across two or even three generations. He described the toxic defoliant's legacy as not only a tragedy for individual families but also a shared national pain and one of the gravest chemical disasters of the 20th century.

Long stressed that caring for people who rendered service to the nation and victims of war, including Agent Orange victims, has always been regarded by the Party and State as both a political responsibility and a moral obligation.

He noted that alongside increasingly comprehensive support policies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, socio-political organisations, businesses, philanthropists and people across the country have joined hands to assist victims through practical programmes, helping affected families improve their lives and better integrate into society.

According to Long, the conferment of the second-class Labour Order is well-deserved recognition of the tireless and compassionate contributions made by generations of VAVA officials, members and volunteers, as well as organisations and individuals that have stood by Vietnamese Agent Orange victims over the years.

Lieutenant General Nguyen Huu Chinh, Chairman of VAVA, expressed his gratitude to the Party, State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front for their leadership and support, as well as to the Ministry of National Defence, ministries, sectors and domestic and international organisations and individuals for accompanying the association in caring for victims and safeguarding their legitimate rights.

He said the decoration is a source of pride for the association's chapters and members nationwide, and a strong motivation for the VAVA to continue promoting solidarity, compassion and responsibility while improving the quality and effectiveness of its work.

Chinh called on ministries, sectors, businesses, humanitarian organisations and benefactors at home and abroad to continue supporting the "Action for Agent Orange Victims" campaign to help ease the suffering of victims and improve the lives of affected families.

As part of the event, organisers launched the "Journey of Hope" art programme, featuring performances and exchanges with Agent Orange victims and witnesses whose stories reflected resilience in overcoming adversity.

The event also featured a photo exhibition of 65 photographs highlighting support activities for Agent Orange victims and their determination to overcome challenges.

During the programme, the VAVA received donations from organisations, businesses and individuals for the Vietnam Agent Orange/Dioxin Victims Fund, while continuing to appeal for support to help disadvantaged victims and spread compassion throughout the community./.