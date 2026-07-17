Vietnam, Algeria businesses step up trade links, explore broader investment cooperation

Algerian businesses take part in the conference. Photo: VNA

The event brought together nearly 20 Vietnamese businesses as well as representatives from Algerian 15 enterprises, trade organisations and media outlets.According to the Department of Customs, Vietnam's exports to Algeria reached 284 million USD in the first five months of this year, posting a slight year-on-year increase. Green coffee accounted for approximately 85% of the total export value. Other major Vietnamese exports included cashew nuts, pepper, desiccated coconut, chemical products and seafood. Meanwhile, Vietnam mainly imported carob powder, dates and chicken feet from Algeria.Addressing the conference, Mohamed Nabil, a representative of the Algerian Forum for Import-Export, Trading and Investment (AFIETI) and director of a company exporting chicken feet to Vietnam, said Algerian businesses were interested in importing Vietnamese spices, coffee, cashew nuts and desiccated coconut.He noted that Algeria wished to expand exports of dates, olive oil and especially natural essential oils, which could serve as high-quality raw materials for Vietnam's cosmetics industry.Nabil proposed adopting a new approach to bilateral cooperation beyond conventional import-export activities. He encouraged Vietnamese companies to establish joint ventures and partnerships in Algeria, enabling them to gain access not only to the Algerian market but also to the wider African market.A representative for an Algerian company expressed interest in importing ingredients from Vietnam for the production of sauces, including mayonnaise, with the aim of supplying both the Vietnamese and broader Asian markets.Another enterprise said it was seeking Asian partners, particularly from Vietnam, capable of managing and operating seawater therapy centres. The company also hoped to receive support in personnel training, especially in massage and therapeutic techniques, as well as access to advanced technologies and expertise in the field.Kerroud Abdelhamid, AFIETI's adviser for external relations, said Algeria was interested in sourcing finished and semi-finished electronic components from Vietnam, citing the proven competitiveness of Vietnamese manufacturers.He noted that both public and private sector organisations in Algeria were seeking business partners in this sector, with the objective of building long-term, mutually beneficial partnerships rather than engaging solely in trading activities.At the conference, Vietnamese enterprises introduced their products and sought information on consumer preferences, tariff barriers and Algeria's investment incentives and manufacturing policies.Vietnamese Trade Counsellor Hoang Duc Nhuan answered questions from businesses of both countries, particularly regarding new trade policies and import-export payment mechanisms.He also introduced the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2026, which will be held from September 3-5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City, and invited Algerian government agencies and businesses to attend the event.On the sidelines of the conference, the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria displayed a selection of Vietnamese products, including green coffee, tea, pepper, desiccated coconut and other agricultural products, allowing Algerian enterprises and organisations to learn more about Vietnam's export strengths and explore future business partnerships./.