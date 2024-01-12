Vietnam Airlines transports apricot, peach blossoms for Tet

One passenger will be allowed to carry one branch of apricot or peach blossoms, measuring a maximum of 150cm x 40cm x 40cm as checked baggage.(Photo: VietnamPlus)



Transportation fees will be 450,000 VND (18.4 USD), not including VAT. A passenger will be allowed to check in with one branch of apricot or peach blossoms, measuring a maximum of 150cm x 40cm x 40cm as checked baggage.Transportation fees will be 450,000 VND (18.4 USD), not including VAT.

Earlier, Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), announced an additional capacity of over 100,000 seats, equivalent to nearly 550 flights, for the peak Tet season from January 25 to February 24.

These figures bring its total to 2.1 million seats and 10,700 flights during the period.



The additional flights will mostly be operated on routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi to Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Da Lat, Can Tho, Nha Trang, Phu Yen, and Phu Quoc./.