Vietnam Airlines targets profit despite soaring fuel costs

Vietnam Airlines' leaders at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, 2026. Photo courtesy of the airline



Speaking at the airline's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on June 28, President and CEO Le Hong Ha said 2026 marks the first year of Vietnam Airlines' long-term development strategy for 2026–35, which is being implemented against an increasingly uncertain global economic and geopolitical backdrop.



The airline has been particularly affected by sharp increases in aviation fuel prices driven by tensions in the Middle East. At one point, Jet A1 fuel exceeded 200 USD per barrel, significantly increasing operating costs across the aviation industry.



Vietnam Airlines estimates the average Jet A1 price for 2026 at 128.54 USD per barrel, up nearly 48% from 2025. Based solely on fuel price movements, excluding changes in exchange rates or passenger demand, the airline expects an additional 11.9 trillion VND (455 million USD) in fuel costs compared with last year.



The carrier is also facing pressure from foreign exchange volatility, higher global maintenance and logistics costs, as well as increasing expenses related to environmental compliance and its green transition.



"Since April, our operations have been significantly affected by rising fuel prices resulting from the conflict in the Middle East, placing considerable pressure on our business performance," Ha said.



To mitigate these challenges, Vietnam Airlines has developed flexible operating scenarios, optimised its domestic and international route network, tightened cost controls and improved fleet utilisation.



Despite the headwinds, the airline remains committed to achieving its 2026 business targets while strengthening its competitiveness, supporting economic growth and promoting trade, tourism and international connectivity.



During the first half of the year, Vietnam Airlines launched or announced new international services to Amsterdam, Phuket and Colombo, while increasing frequencies on routes to Singapore, Manila, Moscow, Kaohsiung, Melbourne and Sydney to meet rising travel demand.



The carrier is also implementing a range of strategic initiatives to expand capacity and improve operational efficiency. These include a long-term investment plan for 50 new narrow-body aircraft, scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2032, alongside the lease of 20 additional narrow-body aircraft for 2027–28.



Vietnam Airlines also plans to introduce its first dedicated cargo aircraft in the third quarter of 2026 and continue expanding technical infrastructure at key airports, including Long Thanh International Airport.



Following the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and a ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran in June, jet fuel prices have eased to around 112–115 USD per barrel, offering some relief for airlines.



Assuming fuel prices average around 120 USD per barrel in the second half of the year, Vietnam Airlines forecasts pre-tax profit of approximately 101 billion VND for the parent company and 510 billion VND on a consolidated basis.



"Although these figures are significantly lower than our first-quarter performance, they reflect our strong efforts to optimise costs and respond to an exceptionally challenging operating environment marked by rising input costs, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical uncertainty and intensifying market competition," Ha said.



To address aircraft shortages, the airline has adjusted flight frequencies to better match market demand while protecting its core domestic network. Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, will continue to focus on maintaining its market share on key trunk routes while increasing capacity on leisure destinations.



For 2026, the airline targets carrying 27.73 million passengers and 361,400 tonnes of cargo, representing year-on-year increases of 8.1% and 6.2%, respectively. Consolidated revenue is projected to reach 138.9 trillion VND, up more than 12% from 2025.



Chairman Dang Ngoc Hoa said the airline would continue restructuring its organisation, streamlining business processes and strengthening its workforce, including pilots, cabin crew and engineers, to support anticipated double-digit growth in the coming years.



Alongside fleet expansion through aircraft purchases, Vietnam Airlines will continue evaluating dry-lease and wet-lease options to ensure sufficient capacity during peak demand periods.



In line with Politburo Resolution 57-NQ/TW on science, technology, innovation and digital transformation, the carrier is accelerating its digital transformation strategy, investing in technology infrastructure and developing a digital airline model that meets international standards.



Vietnam Airlines is also advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda through measures to reduce carbon emissions, improve fuel efficiency and explore the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). At the same time, it is enhancing service quality, developing high-quality human resources and strengthening corporate governance as it works towards becoming a five-star international airline by 2030.



The airline reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining its role as Vietnam's national flag carrier and leading air transport provider, contributing to the country's socio-economic development and strengthening its connectivity with regional and global markets./.