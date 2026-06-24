Vietnam Airlines receives EXIM guarantee commitment for Boeing 737 MAX 8 financing

A Vietnam Airlines aircraft. Photo: VNA

The commitment will help Vietnam Airlines enhance access to international funding sources at competitive costs while diversifying its capital mobilisation channels for key investment projects.To date, Vietnam Airlines remains the first and only airline in Vietnam to receive EXIM export credit guarantees for aircraft acquisition loans, including previous investments in Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleets.The continued provision of a Preliminary Commitment for the 50-aircraft Boeing 737 MAX 8 project reflects Vietnam Airlines’ financial capacity, reputation and growth prospects, while reaffirming the confidence of the US Government and financial institutions in the long-term development strategy of Vietnam’s national flag carrier.Earlier, in February 2026, Vietnam Airlines signed an agreement in Washington D.C. to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Under the plan, the aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2030 and 2032.The Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet is expected to operate on domestic and Asian routes, meeting passengers' rising travel demand and growing cargo transport needs across the region. The investment forms part of the carrier’s long-term development strategy aimed at maintaining double-digit average growth over the next five years and reaching a total transport volume of approximately 168 million passengers and more than 2.25 million tonnes of cargo.In addition to supporting the Boeing 737 MAX 8 acquisition project, EXIM has expressed its readiness to work with Vietnam Airlines in exploring financial solutions for other strategic projects involving US goods and services, including aircraft engines, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facilities, and related sectors.For Vietnam Airlines, the commitment marks an important step in arranging financing for the project, creating favourable conditions for the carrier to continue discussions with international credit institutions and implement its long-term fleet development strategy.To secure resources for large-scale investment projects, Vietnam Airlines is actively working with domestic banks and international financial institutions to develop an appropriate financing structure, optimise investment efficiency and strengthen financial risk management capacity./.