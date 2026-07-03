Vietnam Airlines raises weekly flights to Thailand to nearly 70

Illustrative photo: VNA

The new route was established following a memorandum of understanding between Vietnam Airlines and the Tourism Authority of Thailand signed in May 2026. Its launch coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Thailand, contributing to enhanced air connectivity, tourism, and trade between the two countries.



Vietnam Airlines operates the Ho Chi Minh City – Phuket route with four round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Flights depart from Ho Chi Minh City at 16:00 and arrive in Phuket at 17:50. The return service takes off from Phuket at 18:45 and lands in Ho Chi Minh City at 20:55.



With the addition of this route, the total number of weekly flights between Vietnam and Thailand operated by Vietnam Airlines rises to nearly 70. Through its transit hub in Ho Chi Minh City, passengers from Phuket can connect to multiple destinations across the airline’s network in North-East Asia, Europe, and Australia.



Since the beginning of 2026, Vietnam Airlines has launched and announced new international routes to Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Colombo in Sri Lanka, and Phuket in Thailand, while also increasing frequencies on key routes such as Singapore, Manila (the Philippines), Moscow (Russia), Kaohsiung (Taiwan, China), Melbourne and Sydney (Australia) to meet rising travel and trade demand.



The continued expansion of its international network enhances Vietnam’s connectivity with regional and global markets, while facilitating tourism, trade, and investment. This is also a strategic objective set by the national flag carrier at its recent shareholders’ meeting, aiming to expand operational capacity, broaden markets, and improve performance in 2026./.