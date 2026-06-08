Vietnam Airlines offers 15% online fare discount for senior passengers

An aircraft of Vietnam Airlines - Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

The discount applies to Economy Class tickets on domestic flights operated by the national flag carrier, subject to certain terms and conditions.The airline had previously offered preferential fares for senior citizens through its ticket offices nationwide. However, due to age-verification requirements involving identity documents, the programme had not been available via online channels.Following upgrades to its technology systems and passenger verification processes, passengers aged 60 and above can now purchase discounted tickets directly through the Vietnam Airlines website without having to visit a ticket office.When searching for flights on the website, eligible passengers simply need to select the passenger category “Senior Citizen (60 years and above)”, after which the system will automatically display the applicable discounted fares. The entire process, from booking and payment to the issuance of electronic tickets, can be completed online, enabling older travellers to plan their journeys more conveniently and independently.In line with its customer-centric approach, Vietnam Airlines has continued to enhance support policies and services tailored to different passenger groups. Thanks to these initiatives and ongoing improvements in service quality, the number of senior passengers travelling on the airline’s domestic routes increased by more than 23% in 2025./.