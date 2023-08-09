Vietnam Airlines Group supplies nearly 400,000 seats on domestic flights

The Vietnam Airlines Group, which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and the Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO), will provide nearly 400,000 seats on domestic flights during the peak period from August 31-September 5, in order to meet demand during the National Day (September 2) holiday.



The figure marks a 15% increase from the same period in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.



It will also offer more than 155,000 seats on international flights, more than doubling that recorded in the same period last year.



The group advised passengers to purchase tickets through their official website, mobile app, authorised ticket offices and agents, and request invoices to avoid buying counterfeit or inflated-price tickets.



Airlines also encouraged passengers to utilise various check-in methods to avoid crowded situations at the airports, including online check-in through the website or mobile app, self-service kiosks, automatic or telephone check-in./.