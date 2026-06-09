Vietnam Airlines Group offers nearly 2.2 million discounted domestic seats

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

The group plans to operate 28,300 domestic flights with nearly 5.5 million seats, up 5% in flight frequency and 3% in seat capacity year-on-year. Additional services will focus on routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with major tourism destinations such as Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, Da Lat, Hue and Quy Nhon, as well as high-demand localities including Buon Ma Thuot, Vinh and Can Tho.

Besides peak-hour services, the carriers will continue operating early-morning and late-evening flights with flexible fares to help spread travel demand and improve operational efficiency during the summer season.

Discounted fares account for up to 40% of seats offered on many domestic routes. The airlines are also launching online promotions, including Quick Sale App discounts of up to 10% every Tuesday, Thursday promotions offering up to 15% off, and the Weekend Sale programme with discounts of up to 10% across all fare classes.

On the international network, Vietnam Airlines will launch the direct Ho Chi Minh City–Phuket service, open the Hanoi–Amsterdam route in June 2026, and increase Hanoi–Moscow frequency to four flights per week from July 1, 2026.

Passengers are advised to book tickets early through official channels for more fare and schedule options. Online check-in is available within 24 hours before departure via the airline’s website, mobile app, airport kiosks and the “Aviation Services” feature on the Level-2 VNeID application./.