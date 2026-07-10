Vietnam Airlines adjusts flights to/from Taiwan due to Typhoon Bavi

Illustrative photo: VNA

The national flag carrier has cancelled four services: flight VN578 from Hanoi to Taipei and VN579 from Taipei to Hanoi on July 10, and VN570 from Ho Chi Minh City to Taipei and VN571 from Taipei to Ho Chi Minh City on July 11.

The airline has also revised the schedules of several flights to and from Kaohsiung. Flight VN586 from Hanoi to Kaohsiung and flight VN580 from Ho Chi Minh City to Kaohsiung on July 10 have departed one hour earlier than originally scheduled. Meanwhile, return flights VN587 from Kaohsiung to Hanoi and VN581 from Kaohsiung to Ho Chi Minh City, originally scheduled for July 11, have been brought forward to July 10.

To accommodate affected passengers, Vietnam Airlines plans to deploy wide-body Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 aircraft on flights between Vietnam and Taipei on July 11–12, increasing seat capacity.

The airline also warned that flights to and from Japan, the Republic of Korea and China could face disruptions as flight schedules may need to be adjusted in response to the typhoon.



Vietnam Airlines said weather-related schedule changes are unavoidable and are made to ensure the safety of passengers and crew. It advised travellers to regularly check weather updates and the latest flight information on the airline's official website and Facebook page before travelling.

Passengers are also reminded to follow cabin crew instructions at all times, particularly by fastening their seat belts whenever the seat belt sign is illuminated or when advised during the flight./.