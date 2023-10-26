Vietnam affirms parliamentary role in achieving sustainable development goals

Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Nguyen Khac Dinh on October 25 delivered a speech at a plenary session of the 147th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and related meetings held in Luanda from October 23 to 27.



In his remarks, Dinh emphasised that Vietnam's NA plays an important role in reforming the country's institutions, supervising the rule of the law, and ensuring the implementation of sustainable development strategies.



He stated that the Vietnamese law-making body welcomes the active role of the IPU and always works closely with it in promoting dialogue, cooperation, and support among member parliaments to enhance connectivity, exchange experiences, and provide practical solutions to contribute to building a sustainable peace worldwide.



Lauding the event’s theme of “Parliamentary action for peace, justice and strong institutions (SDG 16)”, Dinh recommended member parliaments work together and concert efforts to accelerate the progress towards achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) in the remaining half of the journey. It is necessary to make these goals a priority in national target programmes, socio-economic development master plans, and parliamentary activities.



The legislator also stressed the importance of promoting solidarity and cooperation among countries to enable developing nations to access international financial, technological, and technical resources offered by international organisations and developed countries to achieve the SDGs by 2030.



On the same day, the NA Deputy Chairman engaged in bilateral meetings with Permanent Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly of Angola Americo Antonio Cuononoca, Speaker of the Tanzanian National Assembly Tulia Ackson, and Speaker of the Parliament of Malta’s House of Representatives Angelo Farrugia.



Dinh also visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Angola, meeting its personnel and representatives of the Vietnamese expatriate community there./.