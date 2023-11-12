Vietnam accompanies UN to support Cuba's sustainable development: Ambassador

Vietnam stands ready to accompany the UN on assisting Cuba to carry out the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, has said.

At a recent working session with UN Resident Coordinator in Cuba Francisco Pichon, Giang highlighted the special friendship between Vietnam and Cuba, and informed the UN official of Vietnam’s active support for Cuba through various mechanisms, including the South – South Cooperation and trilateral cooperation, especially in the fields of agriculture and food.



Pichon, who once served as the representative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development to Vietnam, said that Cuba is facing formidable challenge in post-pandemic recovery and the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.



The UN is implementing a cooperation framework for sustainable development during 2020-2024 to support Cuba, with a focus on economic issues, natural disaster mitigation, agriculture, and food security, he said, expressing his hope that Vietnam will join the UN’s efforts through sharing development experience and good practices.



Ambassador Giang said that Vietnam is willing to be a partner of the UN, helping Cuba overcome the existing challenges and achieve important progresses in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda./.