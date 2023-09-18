Vietnam a dynamic, evolving member of high value of UN: Representative

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance at the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the UN representative described Vietnam a responsible member and a strong supporter of multilateralism anchored in the UN, highlighting the country’s active role in the UN Peacekeeping Operations and the UN Peace and Security Agenda, and its commitment to the net-zero emission target by 2050.



Hailing Vietnam’s National Commitments and Actions to be presented at the upcoming SDG Summit held in the framework of the UN General Assembly’s 78th session, she said they are a testament to people development, the country’s strong commitment and resolve to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), upholding the promise of leaving no one behind in the national development journey.



The commitments and actions provide a crucial pathway to mobilise participation and support from all stakeholders and across the government’s institutions at all levels to accelerate the SDG achievement by 2030.



The UN welcomes Vietnam’s pledges to consolidate human rights in all dimensions, and encourages further actions to promote gender equality, create space for a dynamic civil society, prioritise women’s and children’s rights, and continue to better protect the rights of vulnerable groups in line with international standards and good practices, she said.



As the 15th most populous country in the world, and one of the most integrated and fast growing economies, Vietnam can use its voice effectively to contribute ideas and push for bolstered investment and innovation to accelerate the SDG implementation, the official added.



She also spoke highly of Vietnam’s considerable progress in targets related to poverty alleviation, access to clean water and basic sanitation services, industrial and infrastructure development, as well as access to information and communications technology.



However, the COVID-19 pandemic and other crises have posed risks of reversing the progress in some targets, she said, adding Vietnam should boost investments to bring all of the SDGs on track to achieve the 2030 targets.



Based on a UN-led SDG costing exercise conducted by the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), Vietnam needs an investment of 11% of GDP a year during the 2021-2030 period to achieve the SDGs, she said, highlighting developing an SDG Financing Strategy is a key, in which mobilisation of additional financial resources for climate change response and green growth, and existing resources such as ODA and domestic resources are equally important./.