Vietnam–Australia Forum 2025: Advancing modern civil service for new era

Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn, Politburo member and President of the HCMA and Chairman of the Central Theory Council Professor Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang and delegates at the forum (Photo: VNA)

Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn attended the third annual Vietnam–Australia Forum on September 11 in Hanoi, as part of her state visit to Vietnam.



The event, co-hosted by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA) and the Australian Embassy, focused on the theme building an excellent civil service in a new era of dgrowth.



Professor Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and President of the HCMA and Chairman of the Central Theory Council, took part in the event, which brought together over 500 policymakers, scholars, and innovation experts from both countries, representing ministries, think tanks, international organisations, and the private sector.



In his opening address, Thang highlighted the increasing trust in ties between Vietnam and Australia. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries is growing strongly across all sectors, including public governance innovation, and civil service capacity building.



Professor Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang, Politburo member and President of the HCMA and Chairman of the Central Theory Council speaks at the forum (Photo: VNA)

He emphasised that civil service reform as a critical institutional breakthrough in Vietnam’s journey toward becoming a high-income developed nation by 2045. He underscored the need for a civil service marked by integrity, professionalism, creativity, and a commitment to public service.



Thang noted that Australia’s achievements in public sector reform, particularly in evidence-based governance, equitable public services, and digital integration, offer valuable lessons for Vietnam’s ongoing reform efforts. He hailed the forum as a chance for leaders, scholars and officials of the two countries to exchange experience.



Governor-General Mostyn praised the strong bilateral cooperation. She noted that in 2025, Vietnam and Australia will continue to work together to tackle complex global challenges such as volatile trade dynamics, economic growth, digital transformation, energy transition, climate change, gender equality, and public sector reform. Vietnam is entering a new development era with a clear ambition to become a high-income country by 2045, a goal that requires a dynamic economy, strong private sector growth, and modern, capable public institutions, she said.



The Australian Governor-General underlined that ambitious public sector reform programme is Vietnam’s most significant initiative since the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) policy launhced in 1986. This forum reflects the shared vision of Vietnam and Australia and their close bond as long-time friends, she said.



Governor-General of Australia Sam Mostyn addresses the forum (Photo: VNA)

Marking Vietnam’s 80th National Day, Mostyn expressed admiration for the country’s resilience and progress, calling its development story deeply inspiring.



The forum also served as a moment to reflect on progress since the bilateral relationship was elevated in 2024, and to reaffirm shared priorities for regional peace, prosperity, and self-reliance. Discussions centred on Vietnam’s institutional reform agenda, with key focus areas including legislative modernisation, digital transformation, international integration, and private sector development.



The event also highlighted Australia’s longstanding support for Vietnam’s public sector capacity building and human resource development.



Three senior Australian public sector leaders - Barry Sterland from the Productivity Commission, Jo Talbot from the Australian Public Service Commission, and Marcel Van Kints from Australian Bureau of Statistics - offered practical insights on smart governance, data-driven policy, and capacity building. Their contributions emphasised the collaborative approach both countries are taking to build adaptable, future-ready public institutions./.