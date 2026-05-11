VIETLEAD 2026 fosters young Vietnamese leadership network in Europe

Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai, Vietnamese Ambassador to UNESCO Nguyen Thi Van Anh, and guests pose with delegation leaders and presidents of Vietnamese youth and student associations from European countries. Photo: VNA



The programme, jointly organised by the Union of Vietnamese Youth and Students Associations in France (UEVF) and the Vietnamese Students’ Association in France, aimed to strengthen leadership capacity and connectivity among young overseas Vietnamese communities.



The livestreamed opening ceremony drew senior officials, representatives of organisations and nearly 100 delegates, including young intellectuals, association officials, outstanding students and young Vietnamese scientists from 14 European countries.

In his opening remarks, UEVF President and organising committee member Nguyen Phan Bao Thuy said the programme was launched from the recognition that youth association officials not only organise activities but also inspire and lead communities.



He said VIETLEAD 2026 seeks to enhance leadership skills and strengthen links among member associations. Amid global uncertainties, community work plays an increasingly important role in connecting overseas Vietnamese communities and helping young leaders build resilience and uphold their ideals.





A musical performance at the opening ceremony of the VIETLEAD 2026 program in France. Photo: VNA

In a congratulatory message, Nguyen Trung Kien, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described VIETLEAD 2026 and the Next Leaders Forum 2026 as initiatives reflecting the proactiveness and aspirations of Vietnamese youth in Europe.



He said the programme equips participants with leadership and community-building skills, while the forum creates opportunities for young intellectuals to connect and develop practical ideas. In the context of global changes, he stressed that young people play a key role in shaping knowledge and promoting the image of a dynamic and integrated Vietnam.



Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh, representing the Vietnamese Youth and Students Federation in Europe (VYSEF), highlighted the programme’s spirit of enthusiasm, solidarity and practical experience, adding that community work builds not only skills but also lasting relationships and resilience.



Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai praised the initiative and stressed that VIETLEAD 2026 is not merely a training programme or discussion forum, but also a platform inspiring great aspirations among young Vietnamese in Europe.



He emphasised the growing role of young intellectuals amid global uncertainties and expressed hope that ideas generated through the programme would contribute to Vietnam’s future development. He also highlighted the importance of the Next Leaders Forum in fostering connections among scientists, experts and entrepreneurs.



VIETLEAD 2026 is supported by organisations including the Vietnam Youth Federation, the Vietnam National Union of Students, the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in France and Vietnamese community associations across Europe.



Held from May 8-10, the programme combined workshops, discussions, networking activities, cultural visits and the Next Leaders Forum.



Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency after the opening ceremony, Thuy said VIETLEAD is designed to connect Vietnamese youth organisations across Europe and improve leadership and organisational skills through exchanges and practical experience. Organisers plan to hold the programme every two years.



Phung Van Uoc, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Germany, said he hopes to learn more about association management and event organisation from youth organisations across Europe.



Meanwhile, Nguyen Hai Anh, President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Ireland, described VIETLEAD as an opportunity to gain experience in organisational development and preserving Vietnamese cultural identity in Europe.



With its practical value and long-term vision, VIETLEAD 2026 is expected to become an important platform for connecting and developing the next generation of young Vietnamese leaders in Europe./.