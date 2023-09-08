Vietjet offers tickets for domestic, int'l routes from only 0 VND

From 00:00 to 23:59 on September 9, passengers have opportunities to hunt 0 VND tickets on all routes throughout Vietnam and internationally to Australia, India, Kazakhstan, Japan, the Republic of Korea (RoK), Taiwan (China), Hong Kong (China), and the Southeast Asia region.



Passengers can book tickets on the airline’s website at www.vietjetair.com or on Vietjet Air mobile app, for flight times from September 18, 2023 to March 31, 2024.



Constantly expanding its global flight network, Vietjet offers countless flight options for the holidays this year including newly opened routes from Ho Chi Minh City to Jakarta (Indonesia), Kochi, Tiruchirappalli (India), and leading entertainment destinations in the region of Japan, the RoK, Taiwan and Hong Kong (China), Singapore, and Thailand.



