Vietjet Air announces Hanoi – Jakarta direct air route

The new air route, due to start this September, will use modern aircraft to fly four times a week between the two capital cities. This will be Vietjet Air’s fourth direct route between Vietnam and Indonesia, and this will help increase the number of weekly flights between the two countries to 92 this December.



Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is in Jakarta to attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related meetings, attended the ceremony along with other officials of the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation.



PM Chinh congratulated Vietjet Air on its expansion plan with the new air route linking Hanoi and Jakarta, which he said would help promote trade and investment between the two countries.



He reminded that Indonesia is one of Vietnam’s most important trading partners in Southeast Asia. It is a large market of approximately 280 million consumers that houses the megacity of Jakarta inhabited by more than 10 million.



Vietjet Air aims to transport a million passengers per year between Indonesia and Vietnam, contributing to enhancing their strategic partnership, and serving as a bridge for cultural and economic exchanges between the two countries’ people./.