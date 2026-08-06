Vietfood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2026 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

A view of the opening ceremony. Photo: VNA The annual Vietfood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2026 exhibition opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6, bringing together more than 1,000 businesses from over 20 countries and territories.



The event is jointly organised by VINEXAD National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC, the Ho Chi Minh City Food and Foodstuff Association (FFA) and the Vietnam Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Association (VBA).



This year's exhibition features more than 1,400 booths showcasing thousands of domestic and international brands from countries and territories including India, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Russia, Japan, Thailand, China and Vietnam.

Beyond introducing food, beverage, processing technology and packaging solutions, the event serves as a major trade promotion platform, helping businesses strengthen supply chains, expand partnerships and support the sustainable development of Vietnam's food and beverage industry amid deeper global integration.



It also offers international exhibitors an opportunity to enter the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian markets, while enabling local businesses to access advanced technologies, identify new suppliers, expand exports and participate more deeply in global value chains.



According to Pham Dang Khanh, Deputy General Director of VINEXAD, the exhibition, which runs through August 8, will feature a series of seminars, panel discussions, business matching sessions and product experience activities.



A key highlight is the VIP Buyer Programme, which facilitates pre-arranged business-to-business meetings between exhibitors and domestic and international buyers, as well as major corporations in the food and beverage sector, creating opportunities for long-term business cooperation.



Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Truong Nhat Phuong praised the organisers for not only attracting a large number of exhibitors but also designing practical trade promotion activities that address the needs of businesses.



She said the active involvement of FFA and VBA has helped establish Vietfood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam as one of the country's leading annual trade events for the food and beverage industry while enhancing the standing of Ho Chi Minh City's food processing sector.



She noted that the food, foodstuff and beverage industries continue to play an important role in Vietnam's economic growth by meeting domestic demand and expanding exports.



She affirmed that the city will continue to support businesses in promoting deep processing, technological innovation and green transition, while improving product quality and developing internationally competitive brands./.