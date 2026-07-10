Vienna eyes stronger cooperative ties in various fields with Vietnam

Ambassador Vu Le Thai Hoang (L) presents Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig with the Vietnamese translation of Austrian author Mira Lobe's children's classic "Grandmother in the Apple Tree". Photo: VNA

Mayor of Vienna Michael Ludwig has expressed support for expanding cooperation with Vietnam in smart urban development, environmental protection, urban planning, science and technology, tourism, and cultural exchanges, while reaffirming the Austrian capital’s commitment to supporting the Vietnamese community living there.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Austria Vu Le Thai Hoang met with Mayor Ludwig in Vienna on July 9 to discuss strengthening local cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and support for the Vietnamese community in Austria.

Hoang praised Ludwig’s leadership in developing Vienna with a people-centred approach focused on quality of life. He noted that Vienna has consistently ranked among the world’s most liveable cities thanks to its strengths in smart urban governance, sustainable environment, efficient public transport, advanced education and healthcare systems, and social housing.

The ambassador thanked the mayor for creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese residents in Austria to live, work and study. He also proposed Vienna coordinate with Vietnam to organise events marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2027, while expanding cooperation in smart city development, science and technology, innovation, tourism, music, and cultural heritage preservation.

On the occasion, Hoang presented Ludwig with a Vietnamese language version of Austrian author Mira Lobe’s classic children's book "Grandmother in the Apple Tree", which received Vietnam's eighth National Book Award.

Ludwig said he was impressed by Vietnam's socio-economic achievements as well as its rich culture and cuisine. He highly appreciated the unity, dynamism and valuable contributions of the Vietnamese community to the development of Vienna and Austria.

He agreed to coordinate political, cultural and economic events to celebrate the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2027 and endorsed Vietnam's proposals for cooperation in smart city management, including study visits to Vienna's Aspern Smart City model, environmental protection, urban planning, science and technology.

The mayor proposed enhancing tourism promotion through roadshows and tourism forums, working towards launching direct flights between the two countries, and organising classical music performances in the capitals of both nations.

Thanking Hoang for the book, Ludwig said Mira Lobe's works have been an integral part of the childhood of many Austrians and serve as a meaningful cultural bridge connecting Austria with Vietnam and the wider international community./.