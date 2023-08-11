Viejet welcomes HCM City-Perth direct route with tickets from 0 VND

To welcome its first direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Perth, Vietjet is offering tickets from only 0 VND (excluding taxes, fees) for all flights from/ to Perth, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne of Australia.



The promotional tickets are on sale every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from now to the end of this year at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.



The flight period is from August 10 to March 31 next year, excluding the national holidays, peak seasons at each market.



Vietjet will officially launch the new route from November 21 with two return flights per week, becoming the first airline operating the direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Perth, Western Australia state.



Flights from Ho Chi Minh City will take off at 13:35 (local time) on Tuesdays and Saturdays, land in Perth at 21:20 (local time). Meanwhile flights depart at Perth International Airport at 23:20 (local time) and land at Tan Son Nhat Airport (Ho Chi Minh City) at 05:05 (local time) also on Tuesdays and Saturdays.



The new route has increased the number of Vietjet’s flights between Vietnam and Australia to 38 flights per week.



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.