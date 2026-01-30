Victory Cup 2025 Gala honours Vietnam’s sporting excellence

Shooter Trinh Thu Vinh is honoured as the Female Athlete of the Year. Photo: VNA

The ninth Victory Cup Gala 2025, Vietnam’s most prestigious annual sports honour, was held on January 29 in Hanoi, marking a special gathering of the national sporting community to reflect on a year of dedication, resilience and outstanding achievements.

The winners were selected by a 17-member council of senior sports administrators, experts and journalists through a transparent and voting process, with results revealed live at the ceremony.

Addressing the event, head of the Vietnam Sports Administration Nguyen Danh Hoang Viet said the gala took place in the vibrant atmosphere of national emulation celebrating the success of the 14th National Party Congress and in the lead-up to Lunar New Year 2026. With 11 award categories, the Victory Cup continues to fulfil its mission of honouring the most outstanding individuals and teams in 2025, particularly those leaving strong imprints at SEA Games 33.

Footballer Nguyen Dinh Bac was named Young Athlete of the Year after a breakthrough season that saw him win the Vietnam Golden Ball 2025, become top scorer of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2026, and play a key role in U22 Vietnam’s SEA Games gold and the AFF Cup 2025 triumph.

Shooter Trinh Thu Vinh claimed the Female Athlete of the Year title after securing Asian gold and bronze medals and winning four golds at SEA Games 33, while Ha Minh Thanh was honoured as Male Athlete of the Year for his Asian Cup victories and SEA Games record-breaking performances.

Kim Sang Sik received the Foreign Expert of the Year title for leading Vietnamese football to a historic regional treble, and Duong Hoang Long was named Coach of the Year for his success with the national karate team.

The Vietnam U22 men’s football team was voted Team of the Year after its dramatic SEA Games 33 gold-medal campaign, while para-swimmer Vi Thi Hang won Disabled Athlete of the Year.

With a total prize fund of 750 million VND (nearly 29,000 USD), the Victory Cup 2025 once again affirmed its status as Vietnam’s highest sports honour and a true celebration of national sporting excellence./.