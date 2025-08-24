Venezuelan news agency underscores VNA’s role, calls for closer partnership

Chief of the Vietnam News Agency’s representative office in Mexico Truong Phi Hung presents a souvenir to Venezuelan Deputy Minister of Communications Simón Arrechide. (Photo: AVN/VNA)

President of the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN) Pedro Ibáñe has voiced his desire to deepen collaboration with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in information sharing and professional exchange, noting that such cooperation not only benefits journalism but also helps strengthen the traditional friendship between the two nations.

He made the remarks during a meeting with VNA correspondents in Mexico, part of a working programme hosted by Venezuela’s Ministry of Communication and Information in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day and the founding of the VNA.

In Caracas, Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Simón Arrechide highlighted that the VNA has, for eight decades, faithfully chronicled Vietnam’s revolutionary struggles and accompanied the nation’s development, becoming an integral part of its historic journey.

Ibáñe stressed that since national reunification, the Vietnam News Agency has continued to fulfil its mission by covering the safeguarding of sovereignty, achievements of the renewal process, and the spread of successful economic models, while also providing candid assessments of challenges facing the country.

He underlined the VNA’s growing role in the era of global integration, with its widespread correspondent network actively promoting Vietnam’s image abroad and offering multi-dimensional coverage of international affairs.

He affirmed that the agency's achievements set an example for many Latin American news agencies, including the AVN. Strengthened information exchange between the two agencies, he said, will foster better understanding of each other’s culture, history, and development, while an official two-way channel would ensure accurate reporting on policies and relations, helping to counter misinformation that could affect bilateral ties./.