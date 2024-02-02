Making news
Venezuela's ruling party hails CPV’s sound leadership
In a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondent in Latin America on the occasion of the CPV's 94th founding anniversary, the Venezuelan official said over the course of nearly a century of formation and development, this pioneering organisation has not only demonstrated adept leadership capability in the struggles for national independence but has also guided the country to achieve admirable accomplishments in socio-economic development.
There has not been a single battle in Vietnam where the CPV did not act with wisdom, sacrifice, courage, and selflessness, from the battles against foreign invaders, as well as the combat against hunger, poverty, and underdevelopment, and the unwavering fight against corruption in recent years, he said.
According to Faria, these virtues are the crystallisation of an intense spirit of patriotism nurtured over thousands of years of history and an inheritance from a cultural foundation steeped in humanistic values, representing the essence of the Vietnamese people akin to bamboo, which is robust and resilient, yet gentle and loyal.
The official expressed deep respect and admiration for President Ho Chi Minh, affirming that the establishment of the CPV was the result of various factors, including the great role played by leader Nguyen Ai Quoc - Ho Chi Minh, who carried out the historic mission of founding a proletarian political party in Vietnam with numerous excellent theoretical innovations.
The core values of the revolutionary leadership method of the CPV and President Ho Chi Minh have been preserved and creatively developed by subsequent generations, adapting to each stage and historical context, he said, adding that Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has stood out as one of the most outstanding inheritors who has continued to excel in upholding and advancing these values.
This inheritance is reflected through a leadership method that considers democratic centralism as a fundamental organisational principle to consolidate the collective strength and intelligence while maintaining discipline within the Party. It also involves the serious implementation of the principle of self-criticism and criticism, which is one of sharp tools in building and rectifying the Party.
The inheritance was also innovatively applied through the “Doi moi” (renewal) process initiated by the CPV in 1986 through building a socialist-oriented market economy model based on a mixed system, he said.
The "Doi moi" process has not only provided extraordinary impetus for development but also contributed to transforming the production structure. Vietnam is now recognised as an agricultural and industrial manufacturing powerhouse with many spearhead products.
Vietnam recorded the highest GDP growth within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the 1986 – 2022 period, showcasing the robust expansion of its economy after the country applied open-door policies and extensive integration, and fosters diplomatic relations with all countries.
Regarding the fight against corruption in Vietnam, Faria emphasised that the campaign, which launched by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, has garnered significant attention and positive international feedback. In his view, corruption poses a danger similar to enemy attacks, constituting a betrayal of the people's trust in the revolutionary cause.
Applauding the CPV's relentless efforts to fight corruption with no prohibited zones, Faria said the PSUV will continue to closely follow and learn from Vietnam's experience in the battle to safeguard the ethical foundation of socialism./.