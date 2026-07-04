Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez sends a letter of gratitude to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam. Photo: Published by VNA



Speaking at the event, Rodriguez expressed her profound gratitude for the solidarity and timely assistance provided by foreign governments, international organisations, and rescue teams during Venezuela's challenging times.



She emphasised that the presence of rescue teams in devastated areas has brought immense hope to the local population, affirming that Venezuela is not alone in its battle to overcome the aftermath of the natural disaster.



Acting President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez extends her regards to Vietnamese rescuers. Photo: Published by VNA



On this occasion, through Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Vu Trung My, the acting President sent a letter of gratitude and presented the "Hero of Venezuela" medal to Party General Secretary and State President To Lam.



The ceremony was attended by President of the National Assembly of Venezuela Jorge Rodriguez Gomez, Secretary-General of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and Vice President for internal affairs Diosdado Cabello, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yvan Gil, along with representatives of the diplomatic corps and military attachés from many countries in Venezuela.



The twin earthquakes that hit Venezuela on June 24 caused severe casualties and property damage, leaving more than 2,600 people dead and over 12,600 injured while heavily destroying infrastructure.



The Venezuelan Government is coordinating with international forces to urgently deliver humanitarian aid and set up temporary shelters for residents in affected areas./.