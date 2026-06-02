Vehicle registration records to go digital on VNeID, VNeTraffic from June 8

Residents use electric bicycles in Hanoi. Photo: VNA

Circular No. 37/2026/TT-BCA introduces amendments to regulations governing vehicle registration and inspection procedures.

From June 8, vehicle owners will be able to receive registration results through the national public service portal, postal delivery services or directly at registration offices.

The new rules also enable electronic vehicle registration certificates to be displayed on the VNeID and VNeTraffic applications, both operated by the Ministry of Public Security.

Under the circular, electronic ownership transfer documents submitted via the public service portal will have the same legal validity as paper documents, provided the vehicle owner’s marital status information has been updated in the National Resident Database.

In addition, a broad range of procedures involving technical safety and environmental standard compliance certificates for imported, manufactured, assembled and modified vehicles and vehicle components may be processed online where technical conditions permit.

All digitised records and electronic documents will be stored in the Traffic Police Department’s vehicle registration and management database to support administration, data retrieval and regulatory oversight./.