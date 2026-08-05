Van Phuc silk weaving village officially recognised as Hanoi tourist destination

Artisans produce silk at Van Phuc Silk Village, one of Vietnam's oldest and most renowned traditional silk-weaving villages. Photo: Phuong Anh/VNA.

The recognition is expected to create fresh momentum for developing tourism in tandem with heritage preservation and is in line with Hanoi’s orientation of promoting cultural industries, turning traditional craft villages into spaces for cultural discovery, creativity and experiential tourism.



Located along the Nhue River about 10km southwest of central Hanoi, Van Phuc is one of Vietnam’s oldest silk-weaving villages that remains active today. It has more than 4,000 households with about 14,620 residents, covering 54.68ha designated for conservation and development as a distinctive craft village-tourism space.



According to local historical records, silk weaving in Van Phuc is associated with A La De Nuong, who is revered as the village’s tutelary deity. Legend has it that around the mid-9th century, she taught local people sericulture, silk production and weaving, laying the foundation for a craft that has survived for more than a millennium.

Van Phuc silk gained international recognition as early as the beginning of the 20th century, when it was showcased at international fairs in Marseille and Paris and acclaimed as one of Indochina’s refined handicrafts. Today, the village produces dozens of silk and brocade varieties, combining traditional patterns and techniques with modern designs and consumer demands.



The craft has received a number of important recognitions. Van Phuc was recognised as a traditional silk and silk-weaving craft village in 2001, while its silk won the Thang Long Golden Brand title in 2011. Silk weaving was listed as national intangible cultural heritage in 2023. In early 2025, Van Phuc became one of Vietnam’s first two craft villages to join the World Craft Cities network.



The village offers visitors more than silk shopping. Van Phuc Silk Street features over 150 shops and a silk market, while traditional village spaces, including an old banyan tree, well and communal house, remain preserved.



Visitors can also explore silk conservation and development centres, weaving workshops and production facilities, witnessing the process from setting up threads to completing finished products. Vun Art Cooperative offers a creative experience through artworks made from silk scraps, combining craft preservation with job creation for people with disabilities and sustainable development.



Van Phuc also boasts cultural and historical attractions such as Van Phuc Communal House, dedicated to A La De Nuong, and Van Phuc Pagoda, along with traditional festivals held annually.



The recognition is expected to encourage further investment in infrastructure and services, diversify tourism products and connect Van Phuc with Hanoi’s cultural and craft-village tourism routes. With its millennia-old heritage and growing integration of preservation and innovation, Van Phuc is poised to become a distinctive cultural destination, helping promote Hanoi’s sustainable cultural tourism and bring the quintessence of Vietnamese silk weaving closer to domestic and international visitors./.