US veteran calls Vietnamese doctors “heroes” after life-saving treatment

Mr. Gilberto recovered well after treatment at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.

A 67-year-old American tourist became disoriented at the airport and was hospitalised with acute liver failure and metabolic acidosis, requiring dialysis.

The race against time to save a multi-organ failure patient with a rare blood type.

Just before boarding a flight back to the United States following a trip to Vietnam, Gilberto Cesar Hinojosa (67-year-old), an American veteran, suddenly developed a critical condition after running out of anti-rejection medication, leading to acute liver failure in a transplanted liver, along with hepatic encephalopathy. The patient was admitted to the hospital in a confused state with severe metabolic acidosis, liver failure and acute kidney failure, all of which were life-threatening.

Doctors at Hong Ngoc General Hospital immediately initiated intensive resuscitation measures, including plasma exchange and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT). As the patient had the rare O Rh-negative blood type, each treatment session required approximately four litres of compatible blood products. The hospital coordinated with the US Embassy in Hanoi to urgently mobilise blood donations, ensuring timely emergency treatment.

After 14 days of intensive treatment, the patient’s biochemical indicators improved significantly, and his organ functions gradually recovered. “I received blood transfusions many times. By the third round, staff members from the US Embassy donated blood to help keep me alive. Throughout the eight-hour overnight dialysis sessions, the nurses never left my side. They worked very professionally and took great care of me,” Gilberto recalled emotionally.

US veteran praises Vietnamese doctors and expresses love for Vietnam.

After being assisted on a medically supported flight back to the United States for continued treatment, Gilberto’s health condition showed positive improvement. From afar, he later sent a heartfelt video message expressing gratitude to the medical team at Hong Ngoc General Hospital, the people he called “heroes.”

Video of Mr. Gilberto sharing his unforgettable treatment journey in Vietnam.

In the video, he emotionally recalled his difficult treatment journey, including emergency blood transfusions, long nights in the hospital and the dedicated care provided by people who were once strangers to him. “The doctors and staff at Hong Ngoc General Hospital saved my life, not just once but many times. During my treatment there, Dr. Vu, Dr. Nghia, Dr. Thu and nurse Dinh Viet took great care of me and did everything they could to save my life,” he said.

Looking back on his treatment journey in Vietnam, the American veteran expressed deep admiration and immense gratitude for the country’s healthcare services. “To me, Vietnamese doctors are truly heroes. I also deeply appreciate the coordination between the hospital and the US Embassy in helping me return home safely,” he said.

Vietnam is gradually emerging as a trusted healthcare destination for international patients

According to the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment Management, Vietnam is gradually becoming a bright spot on the regional healthcare map, attracting around 300,000 international patients and overseas Vietnamese each year. Among them, Hong Ngoc General Hospital receives approximately 25,000 foreign patient visits annually, ranging from general health check ups to specialized surgeries.

“I feel like I’ve been given a second life. Thank you to the doctors for saving me in time. I will always remember the dedicated care I received here,” said L. Booby from the Philippines after receiving timely emergency treatment for a heart attack at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.

“I have been living and working in Hanoi, so I was already familiar with Hong Ngoc General Hospital. I felt completely reassured receiving treatment here. The doctors are highly dedicated, and the quality of service is comparable to that in Taiwan,” shared Mr. H.W.Y. from Taiwan after undergoing coronary stent intervention at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.

Patient H.W.Y. (Taiwan) underwent coronary stent intervention at Hong Ngoc General Hospital.

With strong investment in advanced medical technology, internationally standardized healthcare services and a team of highly experienced and compassionate medical professionals, Vietnam is steadily strengthening its position on the global healthcare map, becoming an increasingly trusted destination for patients seeking quality healthcare and peace of mind./.