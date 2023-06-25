US Navy’s aircraft carrier visits Vietnam

The US Navy’s aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, together with two guided missile cruisers USS Antietam - CG 54 and USS Robert Smalls - CG 62, arrived in the central city of Da Nang on June 25, marking the third time a US aircraft carrier has visited Vietnam since 2018.

The visit is among activities to mark the 10th year anniversary of the US-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership (2013-2023), showcasing their shared commitment to a prosperous and secure future.

Ho Ky Minh, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee of Da Nan, chaired a welcome ceremony for the US delegation.

During the five-day visit to the city, the US Navy Convoy Command Group will pay a courtesy visit to leaders of the municipal People's Committee and the leaders of the Third Naval Region Command.



The officers and crew on the US ships will join cultural and professional exchanges, community service projects, sports competitions, and humanitarian activities.

The visit is expected to contribute to reinforcing Vietnam and the US’s partnership while affirming Vietnam's ability to ensure logistics and technology in welcoming foreign vessels to the country./.