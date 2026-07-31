US Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Da Nang

Flagship aircraft carrier USS George Washington docks at Tien Sa Port in Da Nang city. Photo: VNA



The strike group also includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86).



The visit marks the fourth by a US aircraft carrier to Vietnam, following previous port calls in 2018, 2020 and 2023.



During their stay in Da Nang, the strike group's command delegation will pay courtesy calls on leaders of the municipal People's Committee and the Naval Region 3 Command. Visiting officers and sailors will also take part in a range of community engagement activities, including cultural exchanges and friendly sporting events.



The visit is expected to help develop Vietnam–US relations in line with the two countries' Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.



It also reaffirms Vietnam's growing capacity to provide logistical and technical support for visiting foreign naval vessels while helping promote the country's image and its people to the international community./.