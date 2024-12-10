Making news
US emerges as biggest consumer of Vietnam’s pepper
Vietnam exported 235,335 tonnes of pepper, including 207,498 tonnes of black pepper and 27,837 tonnes of white pepper, in January - November to earn 1.22 billion USD, with the US being the biggest importer, according to the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA).
This represented a 3.5% decrease in export volume but a 46.9% jump in value compared to the same period last year.
In November alone, the country shipped abroad 15,948 tonnes of pepper of all types, worth 106.5 million USD, statistics show.
During the 11-month period, the US became Vietnam's top pepper importer when it purchased 67,802 tonnes, a significant 41.1% increase from a year earlier, accounting for 28.8% of the total volume. It was followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with a 42.7% rise and a 6.6% share, and Germany with a 67.7% rise and a 6% share.
Many markets recorded double-digit growth such as the Netherlands (41.8%), the Republic of Korea (34.8%), Pakistan (34.5%), Canada (19.7%), Russia (15.5%), and the UK (14%). Meanwhile, China is the 6th largest importer of Vietnamese pepper, but exports to this market nosedived by 83.6% year-on-year.
The VPSA also said that between January and November, Vietnam imported 32,977 tonnes of pepper of all kinds, with a total import turnover of 155.3 million USD, up 34.7% in volume and 92.6% in value against the same period last year./.