US boosts biofertiliser exports to Vietnam

Illustrative image. Photo: VNA

According to a notice issued on August 4, FAS invites US universities, agricultural trade associations, and non-profit organisations to apply for this technical assistance funding to evaluate crop yields and reductions in nitrogen leaching in the US and Vietnam using US manufactured biofertilsers such as liquid fish fertiliser.Vietnam’s national guidelines for fertiliser management will be shaped via technical input on microbial coatings and innovative, higher-efficiency alternatives to synthetic fertilisers.US organic rice farmers will be sent on an outreach tour to Vietnam to share how they use US-manufactured biofertilisers to reduce nitrogen leaching and maintain crop yields.The FAS will track growth of Vietnam imports for at least three US-manufactured fertiliser enhancement products and biofertilisers./.