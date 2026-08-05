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US boosts biofertiliser exports to Vietnam

The US Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) is now accepting applications for a 500,000 USD Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) designed to open new export pathways for innovative US biofertiliser products.
  Illustrative image. Photo: VNA  

According to a notice issued on August 4, FAS invites US universities, agricultural trade associations, and non-profit organisations to apply for this technical assistance funding to evaluate crop yields and reductions in nitrogen leaching in the US and Vietnam using US manufactured biofertilsers such as liquid fish fertiliser. 

Vietnam’s national guidelines for fertiliser management will be shaped via technical input on microbial coatings and innovative, higher-efficiency alternatives to synthetic fertilisers. 

US organic rice farmers will be sent on an outreach tour to Vietnam to share how they use US-manufactured biofertilisers to reduce nitrogen leaching and maintain crop yields. 

The FAS will track growth of Vietnam imports for at least three US-manufactured fertiliser enhancement products and biofertilisers./.

VNA/VNP

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Four strategic shifts show top Vietnamese leaders profound strategic vision: Chinese scholar

Four strategic shifts show top Vietnamese leader’s profound strategic vision: Chinese scholar

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam has shown a profound strategic vision when calling for a transformation of Vietnam’s development model to keep growth humming, Prof. Huang Rihan, Director of the Maritime Silk Road Institute at Huaqiao University in China’s Fujian province, told the Vietnam News Agency.
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