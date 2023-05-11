Making news
University of Economics HCM City ties up with Australian counterpart
The latter’s Deakin Global Pathways is a direct admission programme for bachelor’s degrees, with one year of study in Vietnam and two years at Deakin University in Australia.
John Molony, pro vice-chancellor and vice president of Deakin University, said the signing marks an important milestone in the long-term collaboration between his university and the University of Economics HCM City.
There are more than 16,000 international students at Deakin University, with Vietnam being one of the four most important partners.
He expressed a desire to create more opportunities for Australian and international students to study in Vietnam under the exchange programme.
Deakin University is ranked among the top 1 per cent of universities globally, according to Academic Ranking of World Universities 2022./.