Making news
UN Secretary-General extends congratulations to new President
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has asked Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, to convey his congratulations to General To Lam on his election as the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
During his phone talks with Giang on May 23, Guterres expressed his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), the State and President Lam, Vietnamese people will reap more achievements across all spheres, particularly the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).
The Secretary-General affirmed that the UN will continue to be a reliable partner of Vietnam in its cause of national development.
Guterres also noted his hope to meet Lam in the time ahead to further promote the good relations between Vietnam and the UN, while appreciating the Southeast Asian nation’s remarkable socio-economic achievements as well as its contributions to the handling of global issues at UN forums.
On this occasion, the two sides compared notes on the international situation, newly-emerging issues at the UN, and solutions to raise the operational efficiency of the UN system./.