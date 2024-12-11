Making news
UN conference seeks ways to develop rural tourism
The event was held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in collaboration with the UN Tourism and the provincial People’s Committee, drawing the participation of 300 delegates from 50 countries and territories.
Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong said the conference focused on three strategic topics of national and local policies on promoting rural tourism, community engagement and empowerment in tourism development, and initiatives to facilitate market access for rural destinations.
Over the past years, tourism has bolstered socio-economic development and economic restructuring in Vietnam’s rural areas while preserving ecological landscapes and cultural heritage and narrowing income disparities between rural and urban regions.
Boasting a kaleidoscope of cultural traits and rich natural resources, the country has developed distinctive agricultural and rural tourism products that attract large numbers of visitors. Meanwhile, rural tourism has been an important catalyst for agricultural and rural development through livelihood transformation, stimulation of agricultural product consumption, maintenance of traditional crafts, and development of local staples, according to Phong.
UN Tourism Executive Director Zoritsa Urosevic affirmed that the conference was a milestone of the UN Tourism in seeking ways to build and popularise rural tourism products, adding the event also underscored the organisation’s commitment to rural tourism as a fundamental platform for sustainable global tourism development.
On the occasion, the provincial People’s Committee will arrange a field trip on December 11 for delegates to explore local rural tourism products, including Tra Que vegetable village, Thanh Ha pottery village, and Hoi An ancient city./.