UAE grants visa-on-arrival for Vietnamese citizens

Previously, ordinary passport holders with a valid visa or residence permit from the US, any European Union member state, the UK, Singapore, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand or Canada can obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa upon arrival.

The 14-day visa costs 100 DH (27.23 USD), and the 60-day option is priced at 250 DH. The 14-day visa can be extended once while the traveler is inside the UAE, while the 60-day visa is valid for a single stay and cannot be renewed. Anyone who overstays faces a fine of 50 DH per day.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the move underscores the country’s commitment to deepening bilateral ties with friendly nations and fueling closer economic, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges. The ministry stressed that it will keep working closely with relevant agencies to make travel easier, streamline consular procedures, and cement the UAE’s standing as a leading global hub for trade, investment, and entrepreneurship.

The UAE Embassy in Vietnam also confirmed that Vietnamese citizens holding ordinary passports, and their eligible accompanying family members, are able to get a visa on arrival from June 25, 2026 as long as they meet the above requirements./.