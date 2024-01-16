Making news
Two Vietnamese referees to officiate at 2024 Paris Olympics’ third qualifying round
Ly as main referee and Phuong as assistant referee will officiate the match between the women's national football teams of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and Japan scheduled to take place on February 24 in Pyongyang, the DPRK.
Ly is one of the three female referees acknowledged by FIFA in Vietnam and she concurrently serves as senior referee of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), who is regularly tasked with officiating in various tournaments and official matches.
In 2023, Ly was appointed to officiate in various football events, including the first qualifying round of AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup from March 6 -13 in Thailand; the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, the second qualifying round of AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup in Myanmar, the Southeast Asian U19 Football Championship in Indonesia, Asian Games 19 in Wenzhou (China), the second qualifying round of the 2024 Paris Olympics in China, and the AFC Women's Club Championship in Chonburi, Thailand./.