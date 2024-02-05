Two new books by Party leader published

The books are titled “Turning challenges into opportunities with resolve to create breakthroughs for rapid, sustainable development” and “Building pure, strong Party and political system to contribute to successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress”.

The two books comprise outstanding speeches, articles, letters and messages by the Party leader during three years implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress from 2021 to 2023, which reflect the Party leader’s comprehensive leadership and instructions of all sectors, all-level administrations and localities.

The book “Turning challenges into opportunities with resolve to create breakthroughs for rapid, sustainable development” introduces speeches, articles, interviews, letters and messages of the Party General Secretary from April 2021 to December 2022.

In the context of complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, which put severe impacts on the world and Vietnam as well, the strategic direction by the Party Central Committee headed by General Secretary created an important impetus for the entire Party and people to overcome difficulties and challenges, quickly concretise and implement the Resolution and targets set by the 13th Party Congress.

Meanwhile, the book “Building pure, strong Party and political system to contribute to successfully implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress” reflects the Party leader’s close direction over important matters of the country in 2023 – the pivotal year in implementing the Resolution of the 13th Congress.



The two books’ electronic versions are also available at https://sachquocgia.vn./.