Two investigated over alleged anti-State propaganda

Suspect Nguyen Thanh Nam at the investigating agency. Photo: VNA

The decisions were issued on July 2 and 7 for Nam (born August 17, 1961) and Viet Anh (born May 21, 1993), respectively, both residing in the capital’s Giang Vo ward.

According to investigators, the two allegedly produced, stored and distributed numerous video clips and a book entitled "Chuyen voi Thanh – loi ke moi ve anh sang" (Stories with Thanh – a new account of light). The investigation alleges that the materials distorted the history of Vietnam's revolutionary movements and the policies and guidelines of the Party and the State, while insulting President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap and a number of other Party and State leaders.

The agency said their conduct showed signs of the offence of "making, storing, distributing, or spreading information, documents, or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," as stipulated under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

The procedural decisions issued by the agency have been approved by the Hanoi People's Procuracy in accordance with the law.

The investigation is ongoing./.