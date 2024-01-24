Two Chinese sailors in distress rescued at Quan Lan sea

Staff from Quan Lan Border Guard Station assess the damage of the Chinese vessel. (Photo published by VNA)

Border guards from Quan Lan and Ngoc Vung Border Guard Stations in the northern province of Quang Ninh on January 22 night rescued two Chinese sailors in distress in the waters to the east of Quan Lan island.

According to sources from the two border guard stations, the Quan Lan Border Guard Station at 9:10 pm on January 22 received information about a transport boat that had problems off Quan Lan Island. The station urgently deployed forces and notified fishermen operating nearby to search for the vessel in distress.

At about 10:20 pm, the border guards found the boat and rescuing two Chinese men on it.

The two Chinese fishermen were taken to Quan Lan island for health check and care. They have recovered and are now in stable health condition./.