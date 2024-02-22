Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Tuyen takes US Open silver, strengthening hope to win Olympic place

Vietnamese fighter Truong Thi Kim Tuyen won a silver at the US Open taekwondo tournament on February 19 in Nevada.
  Taekwondo fighter Truong Thi Kim Tuyen (left) and her coach pose for photo after winning a silver at the US Open taekwondo tournament on February 19 in Nevada. (Photo courtesy of Truong Thi Kim Tuyen)  

The Vietnamese athlete finished second in the women's U49kg after losing to No 1 seed Daniela Paola Souza of Mexico in the final.

On the way to the gold-medal match, Tuyen, who was seeded third, received a bye to advance to the second round where she beat Ashley Choi of the host country 2-0.

In the quarter finals, the former Asian champion beat Giulia Clara Sendra from Argentina 2-0 before winning 2-1 over Josipa Kafadar of Canada in the semi-finals.

The silver will push Tuyen up on her road to the Paris Olympics which will be her second time at the world largest global sporting festival.

The 27-year-old was confident ahead of the Olympic qualifier Asian zone which will be held on March 15-17 in China, last qualification tournament for Vietnamese athletes.

"My goal is an official spot at the Paris Games 2024. To me, every rival are in the same level and I have 50-50 chance to win," she said. 

"When I am on the competition map, I ask myself to fight my best, showing all skills and technique that I have been practising and owning for years. So that I will never regret when the game is over."

Other Vietnamese competitors were ousted early in their categories.

Tran Thi Anh Tuyet was defeated 0-2 by Kimia Alizadeh Zenozi of Iran in the women's 57kg class in the second round.

Bac Thi Khiem lost 0-2 to Claudia Gallardo of Chile in the quarter-finals of the women's 67kg.

At the upcoming China event, to take their Olympic places, Tuyen and teammates will have to be in top two of their categories./.

