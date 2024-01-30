Traditional Tet rituals take place in Hanoi Old Quarter

A procession wearing ao dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) passes through a street in Hanoi Old Quarter. (Photo: VNA)



The Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter organises the programme, aiming to introduce to Hanoi’s citizens and visitors the traditional Tet space, rituals and activities of Hanoi and the Northern Delta.

Traditional rituals such as the procession to present offerings at the communal house gate, the Ceremony to declare the Thanh Hoang and worship the Craft Ancestors, and the Ceremony of erecting the Neu tree are adapted in the programme.

The procession to present offerings at the communal house started from the Heritage House at 87 Ma May street, passed through Hanoi Old Quarter area to the Kim Ngan communal house.

More than 300 people joined the procession, including up to 200 worshipers, most of whom were of the young generation.

Those participating in the procession all wear ao ngu than (traditional five-panel dress). The people performing the ceremony wear ao tac (wide-sleeved shirt), while the rest wear ao tay chen (short-sleeved dress).

The offerings are traditional Hanoi craft products such as green rice cake and sweet lotus dessert.

The programme also features traditional folk activities such as building bamboo trees, wrapping cakes, and exchanging and introducing craft village products.

"This year's procession has had a significant change, with more people wearing the ngu than instead of wearing hybrid costumes," said Nguyen Duc Binh, Chairman of the Vietnamese Village Communal Club.

"This year, the procession is completely inclusive of the Hanoi community."

"Preserving and promoting tangible and intangible cultural heritage values in the Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter area is a key task for the People's Committee of Hoan Kiem district to carry out," said Tran Thuy Lan, deputy head of the Management Board of Hoan Kiem Lake and Hanoi Old Quarter.

Activities under the Vietnamese Tet - Old Quarter's Tet 2024 programme will continue until the end of Tet holiday for Hanoi’s citizens and visitors./.