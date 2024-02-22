Tourists allowed to visit headquarters of HCM City People’s Council, People’s Committee

The headquarters of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)



According to the newly-issue plan by the municipal People’s Committee, the site will have regular openings on the last two weekends of each month starting from February 24-25.

The move is expected to help people understand the city's history of formation and development, and contribute to building and developing its brand, and its image of a friendly administration. The plan also aims to survey the direction of developing unique and characteristic tourism products associated with the city’s culture and history, contributing to attracting domestic and foreign tourists to the city.

Domestic and foreign tourists are allowed to visit part of the relic, including the main lobby, international reception room No.1, and main staircase on the ground floor, as well as the main lobby, international reception rooms No.2 and No.3, balcony, and meeting room No.5 on the first floor.

On April 29-30 last year, the headquarters were opened to visitors for the first time, welcoming over 50 delegations with nearly 1,500 domestic and foreign visitors, on the occasion of the 48th anniversary of the liberation of the South and national reunification (April 30) and International May Day (May 1). Other openings were on September 30 and October 1, October 28-29, November 25-26, and December 30-31, attracting thousands of domestic and foreign visitors./.