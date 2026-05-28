Tourism rebounds strongly as Hanoi expands cultural, night-time experiences

A tour guide introduces Long Bien Bridge, one of Hanoi’s historic landmarks. Photo: VNA

Hanoi’s tourism sector recorded strong growth in the first five months of 2026 despite global challenges linked to geopolitical instability and rising transportation costs, with tourism revenue surging more than 20% year-on-year.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the capital welcomed an estimated 15 million visitors during the period, up 17.2% compared to the same period last year.

International arrivals reached approximately 4.06 million, an increase of over 28%, while domestic tourist numbers rose 13.7% to nearly 11 million. Total tourism revenue was estimated at more than 62.7 trillion VND (2.38 billion USD).

The city has been accelerating the rollout of new tourism products focused on cultural experiences, immersive travel and the night-time economy. Among the new offerings expected to attract visitors are the “Heroic Spirit of Saint Giong” night tour in Soc Son, Muong Coc community-based tourism in My Duc, the “Soul of Dong Vu Bamboo” tourism model in Ung Thien, Red River tourism routes and the themed “Five City Gates” tourist train.

Hanoi has also introduced a portfolio of 80 tourism stimulus products while continuing tourism promotion campaigns linked to the “Vietnamese prioritise Vietnamese goods” movement.

At the same time, the capital is expanding tourism spaces through the development of new pedestrian and culinary streets in Dong Da, Cau Giay and Tu Liem, alongside a growing number of high-end tourism and resort projects.

In the first quarter alone, Hanoi added another five-star hotel to its hospitality market. Several major tourism and accommodation projects are also scheduled to open in 2026, including the 58 Quang An luxury accommodation complex in Tay Ho ward and the Tien Bo Plaza hotel complex in Ba Dinh ward, which are expected to add nearly 3,000 hotel rooms.

However, the local tourism sector is still facing considerable headwinds. The Hanoi Department of Tourism noted that conflict in the Middle East has created ripple effects across global aviation, increasing transportation costs and affecting international travel sentiment. Long-haul markets such as Europe and North America have shown signs of slowing since March 2026.

Regional competition is also intensifying as countries including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia continue launching tourism stimulus measures and incentives to attract international visitors

Despite these challenges, Hanoi is maintaining ambitious targets for 2026, aiming to welcome around 9.04 million international visitors and more than 27 million domestic tourists, with total tourism revenue projected at roughly 160 trillion VND.

​To achieve these goals, the city plans to focus on developing distinctive tourism products tied to Hanoi’s cultural identity, accelerating digital transformation, expanding international promotion activities and improving service quality.

Major tourism promotion events scheduled for 2026 include the Hanoi Autumn Festival, Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival and Hanoi Tourism Ao Dai Festival. The city is also building a centralised tourism database system, developing a digital Hanoi culinary tourism map and expanding the use of electronic ticketing at tourist sites.

According to the Hanoi Department of Tourism, the city’s strategy goes beyond increasing visitor numbers, aiming instead to boost tourist spending, extend visitor stays and strengthen the capital’s tourism brand under the slogan “Hanoi – Come to Love”./.