Participants at a ceremony to launch the tourism stimulus programme named “Enjoy Da Nang 2024” on March 29 (Photo: VNA)

A tourism stimulus programme named “Enjoy Da Nang 2024” was launched in Da Nang on March 29 to strengthen communication effects and introduce local tourism attractions to attract more visitors to the central city.



Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Truong Thi Hong Hanh said the city recorded positive results in the first quarter of 2024. It served more than 1.88 million visitors in the period, up 23.4% year-on-year, including 636,000 international tourists (up 21.6%). Total earnings from tourism activities hit over 7.6 trillion VND (nearly 303.5 million USD), representing a year-on-year increase of 25.6%.



To meet the demand of various tourist markets, improve the quality of transportation services, and diversify tourism products, the department’s Da Nang Tourism Promotion Centre has collaborated with the Vietnam Railways Corporation and the Sun Group to develop railway tourism products, contributing to increasing options for tourists.



The centre has also set up partnerships with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, HG Vietnam Investment and Development JSC, and the Asia Destination Management JSC to boost promotion and communication activities to attract both domestic visitors and international tourists from key markets such as China, the Republic of Korea, India, Thailand, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia.



Hanh said in 2024, Da Nang will host a series of events and festivals such as the Brazil - Vietnam Football Festival 2024, the Da Nang International Fireworks Festival, Enjoy Da Nang 2024, Vinfast Iron Man 70.3 Vietnam, Danang International Marathon 2024, the 13th Southeast Asian Student Sports Games, and the Da Nang Asian Film Festival.



Many new tourism products will be introduced throughout the year in various phases to meet the demand of tourists, including water music performance, water puppetry show, water motorbike performance, Danang River Show, Bach Dang walking street, and pilot nighttime tourism services on Nguyen Van Troi Bridge.



Addressing the launch ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Chi Cuong praised joint efforts of local departments and sectors, and travel firms to promote the tourism industry, which recorded quite impressive results and bright spots.



He expressed his hope that travel companies in the central region will continue to collaborate and leverage existing advantages of localities to effectively develop new products./.