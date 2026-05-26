Top Vietnamese leader’s state visit to Singapore to usher in new phase of bilateral ties: Ambassador

Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh. Photo: VNA

The upcoming state visit to Singapore by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam is expected to propel Vietnam–Singapore relations into a new phase of cooperation, with a stronger focus on emerging areas and shared responses to global uncertainties, according to Singaporean Ambassador to Vietnam Rajpal Singh.



In an interview with Vietnamese media ahead of the May 29–31 visit, the ambassador said the trip reflects growing political trust, sustained high-level engagement, and the strong momentum generated since the two countries elevated ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP).



It is a great honour for Singapore to host the top Vietnamese leader on his first state visit to an ASEAN country since Vietnam completed its parliamentary election and formed its new government. The visit also marks To Lam’s second trip to Singapore in two years, following his March 2025 visit that formalised the establishment of the CSP framework.



According to Singh, the frequency of high-level exchanges between the two sides underscores three key factors: the strong personal rapport among leaders, the strategic importance both countries attach to the relationship, and the accelerating momentum of cooperation since the ties upgrade. He pointed to reciprocal visits, including that of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong to Vietnam, as further evidence of this trend.



Now entering more than five decades of diplomatic relations, Vietnam and Singapore are navigating a rapidly changing global landscape marked by geopolitical and economic uncertainties. Against this backdrop, the ambassador said the upcoming visit will help shape a “next phase” of cooperation, where the two countries work more closely on common challenges to enhance resilience against external shocks.



The two sides will step up cooperation in emerging areas such as the digital economy and advanced manufacturing, alongside higher education and training. As they move into the next phase of development and navigate global challenges together, Singapore and Vietnam are truly natural partners.



Economic cooperation remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship and is set to deepen further, he said, noting that Singapore has long been one of the leading foreign investors in Vietnam and was the top investor in 2025, accounting for over a quarter of newly registered foreign capital in Vietnam. A flagship symbol of this partnership is the Vietnam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs), which have expanded from just two in the early 2000s to 22 across the country today.



He expressed confidence that the VSIPs would continue to grow, delivering greater benefits to companies from Singapore, Vietnam and other countries.

Looking ahead, Singapore aims to take economic relationship with Vietnam further through two key priorities. The first is digital space, with both sides working to harness the potential of the digital economy. A highlight of the upcoming visit will be a special Tech Connect Forum that will bring digital companies from Singapore and Vietnam together and ink new agreements and new projects.



The second priority is the green and sustainability sphere. Following the signing of the Implementation Agreement on Carbon Credits last year, the two sides are expected to roll out related projects in this area later this year, he said.



In addition, discussions are underway on importing electricity from Vietnam, particularly offshore wind power, which the ambassador described as a long-term and significant initiative for both.



Regarding political relations, the two sides are discussing a new high-level platform between their leaders and senior officials, which will focus on a range of issues such as governance, public administration and transformation, the diplomat stated.



Traditional areas of cooperation, including defence and security, are also being reinforced amid rising non-traditional threats, he said, adding that ahead of the top Vietnamese leader’s visit, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs and Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security will hold regular exchanges at the deputy minister level. Meanwhile, the two countries' defence ministers made reciprocal visits last year to consolidate cooperation, he noted.



Assessing Vietnam’s investment climate, the ambassador expressed optimism about the country’s growth prospects, citing ambitious targets set by its leadership, including double-digit growth in the coming years, alongside wide-ranging policy and administrative reforms.



Singaporean businesses, he said, view these developments as creating new opportunities. Established names such as CapitaLand, Keppel Land, Shopee, Grab, and Sembawang Corporation have maintained a long-standing presence in Vietnam, and are now looking to expand into emerging sectors like digital technology and green economy.



There is also a growing trend of investment beyond traditional hubs like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, with increasing interest in localities with great potential such as Da Nang, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Bac Ninh, and Dong Nai, he noted.



In parallel, Singapore continues to support Vietnam’s human resource development through the Singapore Cooperation Programme (SCP), under which more than 22,000 Vietnamese officials have received training. The programme is now being updated to align with new priorities, including digital governance and healthcare transformation.



Such cooperation, whether through investment or capacity-building, reflects Singapore’s long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam’s development goals. A strong and prosperous Vietnam, Singh noted, will bring benefits to not only Singapore but also ASEAN and the global community.



The ambassador also highlighted the significance of top leader To Lam’s participation and keynote address at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue, describing it as a milestone moment. This will be the first time a General Secretary of the CPV delivers a keynote speech at the forum, he said.



According to the diplomat, this reflects growing international interest in Vietnam’s perspectives on geopolitical and geoeconomic issues, as well as vital recognition of the country’s achievements over more than three decades of ASEAN membership. He described Vietnam as one of the bloc’s most active members, contributing to political stability, economic integration, and efforts to build a cohesive community.



The keynote address, he added, signals Vietnam’s readiness to take on a more proactive role in addressing regional and global challenges. As the Shangri-La Dialogue remains a premier platform for open discussions on how to address shared challenges, the speech is expected to help sustain and further these dialogues in the future.



Singapore, Singh affirmed, supports Vietnam’s more active international role in this issue, noting that the two countries share fundamental principles such as respect for sovereignty, adherence to international law, and the peaceful settlement of disputes.



Singapore looks forward to working even more closely with Vietnam to uphold and safeguard these principles, he stressed./.