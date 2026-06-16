Top Vietnamese leader receives outgoing Danish Ambassador

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz in Hanoi on June 15, 2026. Photo: VNA General Secretary and President Lam congratulated the ambassador on his successful tenure and appreciated his dedication and significant contributions to strengthening and expanding the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark. He commended the diplomat’s effective role as a bridge connecting government agencies, localities and business communities of the two countries, helping translate bilateral cooperation orientations into practical programmes and projects.



Expressing satisfaction with the positive development of bilateral relations in recent years, the Party and State leader highlighted the establishment of the Green Strategic Partnership in 2023 as an important milestone that has opened up new opportunities for cooperation in green growth, energy transition and climate change response.



He welcomed the expansion of investment by leading Danish enterprises in Vietnam through large-scale, environmentally friendly and technologically advanced projects that align with Denmark’s strengths and Vietnam’s development priorities. He also noted that the launch of a direct air route between Vietnam and Copenhagen in December 2025, together with Vietnam’s visa exemption policy for Danish citizens, has helped promote tourism, business and investment opportunities, as well as people-to-people exchanges.



The top leader also stressed that the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (1971–2026) provides an important opportunity for the two countries to review their successful cooperation and chart future directions for collaboration.



He emphasised that the friendship nurtured over decades, coupled with shared development visions, particularly in the green economy, maritime economy and circular economy, as well as growing connections in culture, sports, tourism and people-to-people links, will continue to serve as a solid foundation for deeper and more productive relations.



On that basis, he called on both sides to make full use of the Green Strategic Partnership framework, and strengthen ties in trade, investment, science – technology, education – training, culture and people-to-people exchanges, thereby advancing Vietnam – Denmark relations in a more comprehensive, substantive and sustainable manner.

For his part, Prytz expressed deep impression at Vietnam’s socio-economic development achievements, the dynamism of its economy, its determination to pursue reform, promote innovation, digital transformation and green transition, as well as the country’s long-term development vision in the new phase.



The ambassador noted that the Government of Denmark places importance on strengthening cooperation with the Asia–Pacific region, in which Vietnam has been identified as one of its key partners and priority countries.



He also affirmed that Denmark–Vietnam relations are developing in an extremely positive manner, built on a foundation of longstanding friendship, political trust and shared interests, with cooperation in many areas becoming increasingly substantive and delivering practical results.



The diplomat said he is pleased to report that more than 150 Danish enterprises are currently operating in Vietnam. Large-scale investment projects by leading groups such as LEGO, Pandora and A.P. Moller–Maersk/APM Terminals not only demonstrate the strong confidence of the Danish business community in the Southeast Asian nation’s development prospects, but also contribute to technology transfer, innovation, improving the quality of human resources and spreading sustainable development standards.



In addition, Vietnam is increasingly becoming an attractive destination for Danish visitors, while Vietnamese enterprises have also begun expanding investment into Denmark, reflecting the increasingly balanced and closely connected development of bilateral economic relations, he said.



Affirming that Denmark will continue accompanying Vietnam in its green transition and sustainable energy development, the ambassador noted that the two countries still have considerable scope for cooperation in renewable energy, offshore wind power, green infrastructure, digital transformation, healthcare, agriculture and sustainable food systems.



He expressed optimism about the outlook for bilateral ties and confidence that continued and effective utilisation of cooperation potential in these areas would provide fresh momentum for bilateral relations to develop in a deeper and more effective manner, bringing practical benefits to their people and businesses.



On this occasion, General Secretary and President Lam asked the diplomat to convey his best wishes to King Frederik X, Queen Mary, and people of Denmark, and wished Prytz continued success in his new role and to remain a close friend of Vietnam./.