Top Vietnamese leader receives Cambodian NA President

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam receives Cambodian NA President Samdech Khuon Sudary. Photo: VNA

General Secretary and President Lam congratulated Cambodia on its socio-economic achievements, and affirmed Vietnam's consistent support for a peaceful, stable and prosperous Cambodia.He stressed that the relationship between the two Parties and the countries is an invaluable shared asset, adding that the two countries should further elevate cooperation through Party, parliamentary and government channels to provide strategic direction for ministries, agencies and localities to deepen cooperation and advance shared development.The leader welcomed the positive momentum in bilateral relations, particularly political trust between the CPV and the Cambodian People's Party (CPP). Commending the results of talks between NA President Khuon Sudary and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, the top leader called on the two legislatures to actively promote joint programmes and projects while coordinating the development of policies that facilitate more effective and substantive bilateral cooperation.For her part, NA President Khuon Sudary said she was pleased to return to Vietnam and conveyed greetings from King Norodom Sihamoni, CPP President Hun Sen, and Prime Minister Hun Manet.She expressed admiration for Vietnam's remarkable development achievements and its rising role and position in the region and globally. The leader also congratulated Vietnam on the successful 14th National Party Congress, which set out key strategic directions and policy decisions for the country's development in a new era.The NA President said she was confident that, under the leadership of the CPV headed by General Secretary and President Lam, and with the unity and determination of its people, Vietnam would achieve its development goals and secure even greater accomplishments in building a prosperous nation. She also expressed deep gratitude to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their steadfast support and substantial, effective assistance to Cambodia.The leader reaffirmed that Cambodia attaches great importance to developing its friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, stressing Vietnam's success is also Cambodia's.Describing bilateral solidarity as a valuable legacy forged through shared hardships, she said preserving and promoting the traditional friendship is both a responsibility to history and a commitment to future generations.The leader said the Cambodian legislature is working closely with Vietnam's NA to implement high-level agreements reached by the two countries. She said that the outcomes of the meeting between the Politburo of the CPV and the Standing Board of the CPP Central Committee in February 2026 play the role as an important guide for strengthening relations between the two Parties and countries.Both leaders underlined the strategic importance of relations between the two Parties and countries, as well as among Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos in the new situation, particularly political trust, close defence and security cooperation, stronger economic integration, and closer people-to-people ties.They also stressed the important role of the Parties in providing strategic direction for bilateral and trilateral relations and agreed to make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, including meetings among the three Prime Ministers, parliamentary leaders, defence ministers, public security/interior ministers, and foreign ministers.The leaders exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern and agreed to continue close coordination and mutual support at regional and international forums, particularly within ASEAN and the Mekong sub-region.General Secretary and President Lam reaffirmed the importance of ASEAN centrality as well as regional peace and stability, stressing that Vietnam stands ready to work closely with other member states to strengthen ASEAN solidarity and centrality, and contribute to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.On the occasion, the Vietnamese top leader extended his regards and best wishes to Cambodia's high-ranking leaders./.