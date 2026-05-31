Top Vietnamese leader pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Manila

Shortly after arriving in Manila for a state visit to the Philippines, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam, his wife, and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation laid flowers at the monument to President Ho Chi Minh in the ASEAN Garden in Intramuros Old Town, Manila, on May 31 afternoon.





Party General Secretary and State President To Lam lays a wreath at the President Ho Chi Minh monument in the ASEAN Garden in Intramuros Old Town, Manila, on May 31 afternoon. Photo: VNA

General Secretary and President Lam and his entourage expressed their profound gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh – the great leader of the Vietnamese people, who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for national independence and world peace.



The President Ho Chi Minh monument in the ASEAN Garden holds profound historical, cultural, and diplomatic significance, reflecting the friendship between Vietnam and the Philippines, as well as the solidarity within the ASEAN community. The monument was inaugurated in October 2011, marking the 35th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations.



The monument is designed in a simple yet solemn style. Its surrounding area is the green space of the ASEAN Garden, a place that honours the solidarity and friendship among Southeast Asian nations. The statue not only features artistic value but also deeply symbolises peace, cooperation, and development.



The President Ho Chi Minh monument is also an important cultural destination of local people and visitors from ASEAN countries and around the world. It helps promote the image of Vietnam as a friendly and peace-loving nation that makes active contributions to the international community./.