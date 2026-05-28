Top Vietnamese leader encourages Thai corporations to expand high-quality investment in Vietnam

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam meets Thammasak Sethaudom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siam Cement Group (SCG). Photo: VNA

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam on May 28 met with leaders of several leading Thai corporations during his official visit to Thailand, urging them to expand high-quality investment in strategic sectors serving sustainable development.



During a meeting with Thammasak Sethaudom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Siam Cement Group (SCG), the Vietnamese leader welcomed continued expansion of Thai investment in Vietnam, particularly in foundational industries, green industry, new materials, logistics, and supply chains.



Sethaudom said SCG is currently investing in Vietnam in areas such as petrochemicals, plastics, materials, and packaging, and wants to strengthen cooperation in petrochemicals, green industry, circular economy development, recycled materials, and emission-reduction solutions for industry.



General Secretary and President Lam acknowledged SCG’s contributions to Vietnam’s green transition goals and emphasised that Vietnam prioritises the development of foundational industries. He encouraged SCG to continue to accompany Vietnam in developing high-value-added industries and in strengthening linkages with Vietnamese enterprises within supply chains.



At a separate meeting with Sarath Ratanavadi, Director, Vice Chairman of the Board, and Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Development, the top Vietnamese leader called on the group to concretise projects in line with environmental and social responsibility standards, and ensure technology transfer and workforce training commitments. He affirmed that Vietnam remains ready to facilitate capable investors with long-term visions and extensive experience.



Sarath Ratanavadi expressed the group’s desire to become a long-term strategic partner of Vietnam in enhancing national energy security through investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy projects.



Meeting with Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat, General Secretary, and President Lam suggested the group explore integrated destination development models combining retail, tourism, culture, creativity, and urban spaces to meet Vietnam’s growing demand for high-quality services and modern urban development.



Chutrakul said Siam Piwat is operating effectively in Vietnam and is interested in expanding projects in the Thu Thiem urban area while sharing expertise in luxury retail, destination development, tourism, and sustainable urban services.



The Vietnamese leader noted that Vietnam is accelerating the development of high-value service industries, including modern commerce, tourism, culture, creative industries, and innovative urban economic models. He also encouraged Siam Piwat to continue exploring investment and cooperation opportunities in Vietnam, particularly in commercial services, tourism, culture, and urban destination development.



On the same day, General Secretary and President Lam also held a brief meeting with representatives of the Thailand-Vietnam Friendship Association. Leaders of the association affirmed its commitment to strengthening people-to-people exchanges and serving as a bridge for bilateral friendship and business cooperation.



The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the association’s contributions and encouraged it to promote Vietnam’s image and tourism to enhance practical cooperation between enterprises of both countries./.